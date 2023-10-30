Petition seeking permission for PTI chief to phone his sons every Saturday filed

The plea was filed by Advocate Shiraz Ahmed Ranjha. The court has issued notices for respons on the petition.

The plea said the court had directed on October 21 to allow the former prime minister to talk to his sons. The Adiala Jail superintendent made the PTI chief talk to his sons on WhatsApp. The plea sought permission for letting the ex-PM talk to his sons on WhatsApp every Saturday. It was his right to talk to his sons Salman and Qasim, it added.

The petition was heard by the special court judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain. Adjourning the hearing till November 8, the court has sought reply from the Adiala Jail superintendent.

