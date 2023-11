Mohsin Naqvi Big Decision | Punjab Hospital Construction Budget Final

Martin Kobler Exclusive Interview | Pakistan And Germany Relation Inside Story | BOL NewsElon Musk Statement in Favor of Gaza | Provide Starlink Internet in Palestine | Breaking NewsIslamabad on High Alert | PTI Long March Latest Updates | Azadi March | PMLN vs PTI | Breaking NewsPakistan Kay Halaat Kharab | Shehbaz Sharif vs Imran Khan | Pakistan Inflation | Breaking NewsHamas Attack on Israel | BOL News Headlines at 10 AM | Israel Palestine ConflictIsrael Vs Palestine War Latest News | BOL...

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: NaqviMohsin Naqvi said caretaker government is taking all-out measures for the welfare of the farmers. مزید پڑھ ⮕

CM Naqvi inaugurates ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ festivalCM Naqvi inaugurates ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ festival مزید پڑھ ⮕

Justice Mazahir Naqvi served show cause notice in illegitimate assets caseThe Supreme Judicial Council on Friday issued a show cause notice to Justice Mazahir Naqvi in the illegitimate assets case. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Punjab Info Minister Addresses News Conference: Illegal Immigrants Have To Leave Punjab Till October 31Caretaker Information Minister Punjab, Amer Mir says the illegal immigrants have to leave Punjab Province till October 31. Addressing a news conference, the Caretaker Punjab Minister warned that a crackdown will be launched after the Government's October deadline for illegal residents. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Lahore is most polluted city in the world, againPunjab capital covered with a thick layer of haze, smog مزید پڑھ ⮕

10 terrorists including TTP commander apprehended in Punjab IBOsThe Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab on Saturday nabbed 10 terrorists during multiple operations in the province. مزید پڑھ ⮕