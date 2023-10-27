WFH allowed for govt workers, asynchronous classes for public schools on Oct. 31

The President, through Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, signed Memorandum Circular 38 on Friday, allowing the setup.'In order to provide government employees full opportunity to properly observe All Saints' Day on Nov. 1, 2023, and to allow them to travel to and from the different regions in the country, work from home arrangement in government offices shall be implemented, and asynchronous classes in public schools shall be conducted on Oct.

But Marcos said that government agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/ response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue with their usual operations and render the necessary services in person.'A similar arrangement for work in private companies and classes in private schools is left to the discretion of their respective heads,' he added.

