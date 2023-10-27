Acerpure uses technology to help make people’s lives easier and healthier

Acerpure products were designed for people of different ages and lifestyles with one thing in common-a desire to have better air quality at home.

“We created our products to fit all homes. For example, many people in the Philippines live in condominiums so they don’t have a lot of space for so many appliances. Our air purifiers are small so they can fit smaller spaces but their CADR ratings are high and equal to the big air purifiers,” said Stanley Kao, Acerpure president, who visited the Philippines recently to launch the brand.

Acerpure products all feature Integrated Technology, which ensures that all homes are dirt-free, the air is breathable, and the water is pure. Smart Integration showcases app capabilities for easy control and monitoring via smartphones and other devices. These products are also eco-friendly and engineered with the environment in mind for energy-efficient operations and minimal waste generation. headtopics.com

Acerpure Cool is an air circulator and purifier with a 4-in-1 HEPA filter that includes a pre-filter, activated carbon filter, and HEPA 13 main filter. It also isolates harmful gases and removes odors. It also has an AG+ Silver Coated Filter, which is said to have the ability to remove bacteria and viruses.

This app detects indoor air quality and sends automatic notifications of indoor and outdoor air pollution alerts. It can also control, monitor, and start the air-purifying functions even when you are not home. headtopics.com

Its lighter version, the Acerpure Clean V1 lite, is super lightweight at 550g with 13000Pa suction pressure power and a maximum of 15 minutes of cleaning time.

