Negros Oriental subject to curfew on Oct. 28-29 to ensure peaceful elections

THE entire Negros Oriental will be under curfew starting October 28-29, 2023 to ensure the safety of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on October 30.Pursuant to Resolution No. 001 of the Regional Joint Security Control Center (RJSCC-7) no one is allowed to leave their home from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

“Kining with regards to Comelec control together with PNP, AFP and Coast Guard akong giawhag ang tanan nga mo-comply with the measure. Nothing to worry ra kay still very safe to vote on election kanang madakpan marelease ra pod sila the following day at 5 a.m. para makabotar,' Delos Santos said on Thursday, October 26, 2023.(With regards to Comelec control together with the PNP, AFP and Coast Guard, I urge everybody to comply with the measure.

