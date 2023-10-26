Pumpkins for Halloween emojis?

Carved pumpkins with spooky faces are displayed during "The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze" in Croton-on-Hudson, New York on Wednesday, ahead of Halloween. The event features over 7,000 hand-carved, illuminated pumpkins.
Carved pumpkins with spooky faces are displayed during "The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze" in Croton-on-Hudson, New York on Wednesday, ahead of Halloween. The event features over 7,000 hand-carved, illuminated pumpkins.
Philippines Headlines
Noli de Castro returns for 'Pagkagat ng Dilim' Halloween specialA lady in Bulacan claims to be haunted by an incubus who abuses her, while a condo resident swears she has a doppelganger — these are among the hair-raising stories to watch out for as Noli de Castro returns for an upcoming Halloween special titled, 'Kababalaghan: Pagkagat ng Dilim. Read more ⮕
‘Queen of Halloween’: Witches’ gathering at US ambassador’s ‘horror’ houseThe United States' Ambassador to the Philippines, Her Excellency MaryKay Carlson, hosted a pre-Halloween party last Saturday, proving that apart from maintaining good diplomatic relations between the US and the Philippines, she also has a good eye for decorating — and a sash in her home puts it best: she is the undisputed “Queen of... Read more ⮕