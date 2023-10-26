Public urged to observe trash-free Undas

MANILA, Philippines — An environmental watchdog urged the public to observe an eco-friendly and garbage-free observance of the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.
Do not throw cigarette butts, candy wrappers, discarded packaging, fruit peels, and the link on the ground Keep urinals or toilet bowls clean as a courtesy to the next user. Do not fedecate or urinate in public placesEcoWaste Coalition pointed out that observing cemetery etiquettes will reduce the volume of waste accumulated. It noted that 78 truckloads or 196 metric tons of garbage were collected from Manila North and South Cemeteries in 2022.
