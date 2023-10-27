The impact of AI, sustainability and inclusivity

As we ushered in 2023, Artificial Intelligence (AI) claimed the spotlight, dominating headlines and capturing interest of diverse industries in the Philippines. Its influence has permeated sectors ranging from media, finance, energy, and customer service. This surge in adoption begs a vital question: is AI a friend or a foe?

The answer lies with how AI aligns with businesses’ priorities, particularly for sustainability. A recent study commissioned by Alibaba Cloud revealed that 98% of businesses in the Philippines prefer to collaborate with cloud vendors committed to sustainability. This result underscores a growing commitment to green practices within the business community.As a response to businesses’ growing demand for sustainability, Alibaba Cloud launched its Energy Expert solution globally last year.

At international events like the first Olympic Esports Week, Alibaba Cloud partnered with event organizers to achieve sustainability goals. The Energy Expert was piloted to identify the sources of the carbon emissions from the temporary venue construction and operation of the event, quantify the carbon footprint generated by a venue and visualize the venue’s sustainability performance via an integrated dashboard and online reports. headtopics.com

Since its global launch, Energy Expert has aided over 2,900 businesses and organizations in saving energy and reducing carbon emissions across its operations. Its latest partners include the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee, the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC), and the International Canoe Federation (ICF).The 19th Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023 served as a notable stage for Alibaba Cloud’s AI prowess.

Moreover, the web application featured the Carbon Footprint Snapshot, a user-friendly tool enabling users to easily assess the environmental impact of common items. By uploading images of everyday objects users can gain insight into these items’ carbon footprint, thanks to Alibaba Cloud’s cutting-edge AI algorithm. This not only enhances environmental awareness but also expands users’ understanding of the impact of everyday items. headtopics.com

