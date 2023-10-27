Palace OKs WFH for gov’t offices, online classes for public schools on Oct. 31

“In order to provide government employees full opportunity to properly observe All Saints’ Day on 01 November 2023, and to allow them to travel to and from the different regions in the country, work from home arrangement in government offices shall be implemented, and asynchronous classes in public schools shall be conducted on 31 October 2023,” Memorandum Circular No. 38 read.

Oct. 30 was earlier declared a non-working holiday to make way for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, while All Souls’ day falls on Nov. 2. But, it clarified that government workers with essential functions such as delivery of basic health services, disaster response, and other vital services will continue to work in-person.Palace officials earlier said that

