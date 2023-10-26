District Car Boot Sale Sports and Celebrity Edition set Oct. 27 to 29

The District Car Boot Sale Sports and Celebrity Edition is set to take place from Oct. 27 to 29 at Mayflower Parking in Mandaluyong City, featuring sports, showbiz personalities, special finds, and gourmet delights.

Greenfield Development Corporation will host the event in a community with wide open green spaces for residents and visitors to enjoy. The event is proof of GDC’s commitment to promoting health and wellness by featuring local athletes, who have excelled in their chosen sports and encourage a healthy lifestyle.

Greenfield District offers a mix of commercial establishments that encourage healthy living, including Play Padel, Gameville, Climb Central, The Studio, clinics, massage, and wellness centers. The three-day event offers an array of goods, including vintage finds, clothing, accessories, collectibles, art, and more. headtopics.com

“We show our support by featuring some of our local athletes who have given honor and continuously strive to give honor to our country by exceling in their chosen sports and in the process also promote and encourage a healthy lifestyle,” said lawyer. Duane A.X. Santos, Executive Vice President.

Families can enjoy quality time together while trying delicious food from 21 trendy food trucks at the Food Truck Fest, a popular outdoor dining destination in the metro. All attendees are encouraged to bring eco-friendly bags to the event, as Greenfield District cares about the environment and wants to reduce its impact. headtopics.com

The District Car Boot Sale Sports and Celebrity Edition is a fun mix of entertainment, shopping, and great food, offering a chance to meet favorite stars and support sports. Greenfield District has made it eco-friendly and enjoyable, and attendees are encouraged to mark their calendars, invite loved ones, and prepare for celebrity meet-ups, great discoveries, and delicious food.

District Car Boot Sale Sports & Celebrity Edition: Where Stars and Bargains Align!Defining the News Read more ⮕

COA upholds disallowance of P84M given to Davao water district workersThe Commission on Audit says no repayment is required because the funds were given in good faith Read more ⮕

Comelec abides by SC ruling, to declare Uy as Zamboanga del Norte 1st district repTHE Commission on Elections (Comelec) will declare Robert 'Pinpin' Uy as the duly elected representative of the first district of Zamboanga del Norte over former congressman Romeo Jalosjos, abiding by a Supreme Court ruling and putting an end to the congressional dispute in the province. Read more ⮕

₱500,000 cash prize up for grabs in Avida South Park District Mural CompetitionA staggering P500,000 cash prize awaits a team of talented visual artists who will bring their creativity to life on a massive canvas as Avida Land marks its 33rd anniversary with a creative showdown in their South Park District Mural Competition. Read more ⮕

Dennis Uy’s Phoenix to raise $19.2 million from sale of SG unitPhoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. of Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy is poised to raise $19.2 million from its divestment in its Singapore-based subsidiary. Read more ⮕

Bombero na dawit umano sa 'promotion for sale' huliArestado ang isang bombero na sangkot umano sa 'promotion for sale' sa Bureau of Fire Protection. Read more ⮕