WATCH: Kim shares details of reunion with Kris in US

In an interview with members of entertainment media at the sidelines of the thanksgiving media conference for her series "Linlang," Chiu recalled her bonding moment with Aquino in the United States. Watch more News on iWantTFC “Sobra po akong nasiyahan. Una, nahiya talaga akong puntahan siya kasi baka at bawal puntahan. Ayaw kong kulitin siya. Kasi kapag tinext ko siya na pupunta ako, gagawa siya ng paraan kaya kinamusta ko na muna kay Sir Mark (Leviste). Then si Sir Mark na ang gumawa ng paraan na 'pumunta ka, okay siya. 'Yung checkup namin sa hapon.' So naging smooth 'yung pagkikita namin. Then may kuwarto na ako roon sa bahay nila," Chiu said.

Asked to share her reaction when she finally saw Aquino in California: "Naiyak ako talaga, as in sobra. Pero parang ayaw ni Ate na maiyak ka. Parang sa tagal naming (hindi) pagkikita pero parang ang dami naming napagkuwentuhan. Inabot na kami ng oras na kailangan na niyang umalis dahil magpapa-checkup na siya ulit."

On Aquino's condition, Chiu said: “Ate is doing well na ngayon. Not super, but better than dati. Pero marami pa rin siyang kailangang treatment na haharapin. Masaya ako na nakita ko siya, nakausap ko, nakayakap ko. Kung paano kami dati ganun.""Hopefully next year kasi medyo matagal-tagal pa si Ate roon dahil marami pa siyang mga treatment na gagawin. Hopefully tuloy-tuloy lang 'yung pagiging healthy niya," Chiu said.

Aquino has always been vocal about her love for Chiu. In a previous interview, Aquino said she values the relationship that she has established with the actress and for that, she would do anything for her.

