Kim Chiu on breakup rumors: 'Mapanlinlang ang showbiz'

Chiu talked about the status of her relationship with Lim when asked by members of entertainment media at the sidelines of a media conference for her series "Linlang."The speculations stemmed from the actress's recent solo trip."Oo mapanlinlang ang showbiz, pero maayos naman. Masaya naman po," she stressed.Lim and Chiu have been dating since 2012, although it was only in 2018 when the actress confirmed their relationship.

Currently, Chiu is happy over the success of "Linlang," her series with Paulo Avelino, JM de Guzman and Maricel Soriano. Produced by ABS-CBN and Dreamscape, "Linlang" streams exclusively on Prime Video with two episodes dropping every Thursday.

