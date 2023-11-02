PH in Top 7 of Miss International evening gown contest

The Philippine representative is among the seven winners in the Miss International evening gown competition, with the top award going to Farhana Nariswari of Indonesia.The results were announced on the social media pages of Miss International on Wednesday, along with the winners of the Miss Fitness and Best National Costume competitions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISS INTERNATIONAL (@missinternationalofficial) Andrea Rubio of Venezuela was proclaimed Miss International 2023 during the coronation night held in Tokyo, Japan last October.

The rest of her runners-up include Sofia Osio Luna of Colombia (first runner-up), Camila Diaz Daneri of Peru (second runner-up), and Vanessa Hayes Schutt of Bolivia (fourth runner-up).

