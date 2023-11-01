Kim Chiu reacts to comments about being widely touted as next Vilma Santos

During their thanksgiving media conference at the Terrace Manila in Quezon City on Oct. 31, Kim shared her reaction when people call her the next Drama Queen. "Punong-puno po ng pasasalamat yung puso ko ngayon, punong-puno ng pagmamahal. Parang wala pong paglagyan ng kalungkutan sa puso ko ngayon kundi buong-buong kasiyahan po, kasi parang yung takot ko dati parang napalitan po ng isang malaking success na hindi namin inakala," Kim shared.
"Jusko nahiya ako kay ma'am Vilma pero hello po! Nagkasama po kami sa trabaho sobrang bait po niya. Pero jusko wag naman ganun agad (laughs) but I'm very grateful now" she added. For the last six episodes of the series, more revelations from the cast will unravel as they reach the end of the story. Taking a leap of faith in portraying the role of Juliana, Kim shared that doing the project has been a great experience for her.
(My fear at first was that other people might not support it, that's what I was really afraid of because this is also the first time I did a black or gray role that viewers don't usually see, and it was also the first time I gambled on a role. So I said go ahead and try.)
