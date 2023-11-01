Wembanyama, Spurs stun Phoenix in last-gasp thriller

French prodigy Wembanyama, the No.1 NBA Draft pick, played a crucial role in the comeback, with a jump shot from 15 feet making it a three-point game with 49 seconds left on the clock. There was still time for Durant to launch an attempted buzzer-beater, but his shot missed to leave San Antonio celebrating their first road win of the season.

Wembanyama, who arrived in the NBA declaring he hoped to help San Antonio become championship contenders once again, added that the team's transformation would require patience. Television footage showed Harden meeting his new team-mates in the locker room ahead of the clash, which the Clippers went on to win 118-102.

In the 2010-11 PBA Commissioner's Cup, San Miguel Beer opened the conference with import Ira Brown of Gonzaga Univ...Filipino runner finishes 13th in US ultramarathonThe Ultimate Fighting Championship will hold its first event in China since the pandemic, the top MMA promoter said Wednesday,...

