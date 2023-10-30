Classic 'Showtime' returns; Kim Chiu turns emotional

Watch more on iWantTFC "It's Showtime" returned to its roots as it debuted Monday, October 30, a new dance group competition, reminiscent of its original format as a pre-noontime talent show in 2009.

Dubbed "It's Showdown," the segment was introduced alongside another fresh offering, the parlor game "Funanghalian," in the program's first regular episode after its two-week break. For the dance contest, mainstay Kim Chiu sat as one of the judges, along with choreographers Mickey Perz and Vimi Rivera.

Before the announcement of the day's winner, Chiu turned emotional in response to both groups saying they are grateful that "It's Showtime" brought back the format, as it helps dance acts in general to reach more audiences and leap towards international opportunities. headtopics.com

Chiu, who is dubbed "Queen of the Dance Floor" of ABS-CBN's "ASAP," went on to pledge financial assistance for both competitors, who earlier shared they are off to Singapore and Australia, respectively, to represent the Philippines in competitions.