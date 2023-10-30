Kim Chiu extols Maricel Soriano’s generosity and talent in ‘Linlang’

Kim expresses her appreciation for Maricel, also known as “Inay,” and praises her for her generosity and kind-hearted nature.
When it comes to their work together, Kim acknowledges Maricel’s seriousness and brilliance as an actress. She admits to feeling nervous when filming scenes with the esteemed Diamond Star, given her extensive experience in the industry.
Kim expresses her gratitude for the opportunity to work with Maricel, highlighting her as a brilliant actress who remains down-to-earth and generous with her talent, especially to younger stars like Kim.
In addition to Maricel, Kim shares the screen with Paulo Avelino and JM De Guzman in the series. She offers insights into her experiences working with these two actors.
"The character I play is very difficult. It's like buy one, take three. I even had to play another character in one scene. So, I did four. It was really mind-boggling for me. It was a bit of a stretch. But it was a good exercise at the end of the day because we were able to pull it off and, you know, pull through because of the collective effort."