Young Bellingham ‘stupendous’ in first LaLiga El Clasico

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

YOUNG SENSATION. Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates after the El Clasico match against Barcelona. BARCELONA, Spain – Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti hailed Jude Bellingham as “stupendous” after the midfielder scored twice to earn his side a 2-1 fightback win at Barcelona in Saturday’s LaLiga El Clasico.

Ancelotti said the 20-year-old Englishman kept surprising him with his maturity and that he gave Real the spark they needed to recover against a Barcelona side who dominated proceedings before succumbing due to two late stunners. headtopics.com

“(Bellingham) looks like a veteran out there because of his attitude. His first goal changed the dynamic completely of what was a difficult game for us,” Ancelotti told a press conference. “I can’t deny that we are all surprised with his vein of form, especially with his level and his effectiveness. He is everywhere on the field.Bellingham, LaLiga’s top scorer with 10 goals, has made a smooth transition to Spanish soccer since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in June.“Even though we don’t think of him as a goal scorer, at the moment he is scoring a lot of goals but we are expecting goals from the strikers as well.

Midfielder Luka Modric, who provided the assist to Bellingham’s winner, also praised his teammate after another masterful performance. “It seems like he’s been here a long time, not three months. As they say in Spain, he landed on his feet. He exudes personality, character. It’s no coincidence that he has adapted so well,” Modric told DANZ. headtopics.com

