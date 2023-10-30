Lacking talent and experience, Ayo vows Converge will be the ‘hardest working’ team

Oct 30, 2023 04:04 AMConverge might be lacking with talent and experience but definitely not running short of passion and hard work.

Converge might be lacking with talent and experience but definitely not running short of passion and hard work.That was what FiberXers head coach Aldin Ayo wanted to instill in his players as he vowed that his team would become the"hardest working" team in the conference to compensate for their youth and lack of firepower.

“One thing that is sure, we are going to be the hardest working team. Magtatarabaho kami kasi alam namin bata kami eh di naman kami ganun ka talented. We'll be the hardest working team in terms of effort,” said Ayo. headtopics.com

The FiberXers took a huge blow in the offseason after losing their top two leading scorers in Maverick Ahanmisi and Jeron Teng to free agency. The team tried to make up for it by tapping a couple of young talents to join some of the league’s budding stars in the crew.

Converge had tapped Schonny Winston alongside Inand Fornillos, Kamron Vigan, and Patrick Maagdenberg to join a young core of Justin Arana, Jerrick Balanza, Alec Stockton and Aljun Melecio. “Since we are young. we lack experience although I spent already a year pero kulang sa experience but yung kakulangan na iyon it will be compensated with our passion and our commitment to the game and to the competition,” stressed Ayo headtopics.com

The FiberXers are pulling all the stops to try and fast-track the development of the team to be able to hold their own against more seasoned teams. “Very evident yung pagiging bata ng team namin kahit dun sa pocket tournament. Lumalabas din yung pagiging bata sa decision making yung lack of experience but we're doing our best to address yun through repetitions and constant reminders sa mga players,” shared Ayo who is also currently the youngest coach in the league.

Converge improves ESG risk score, now ‘low risk’ in recent Sustainalytics reportDefining the News Read more ⮕

Converge rookie Inand Fornilos out to prove worth sans minimal experience in college playFormer high school standout Inand Fornilos will be entering his first PBA season with the Converge FiberXers with a chip on his shoulder. Read more ⮕

Converge rookie Inand Fornilos out to prove worth sans minimal experience in college playFormer high school standout Inand Fornilos will be entering his first PBA season with the Converge FiberXers with a chip on his shoulder. Read more ⮕

Converge improves ESG risk score, now ‘low risk’ in recent Sustainalytics reportDefining the News Read more ⮕

LIST: Best dishes to pair with beerEnhance your drinking experience with these delectable dishes that go well with your choice of beer. Read more ⮕