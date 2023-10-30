Prime Video brings BTS concert movie to PH

will be available on Prime Video in the Philippines and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide starting November 9.

The concert took place in October 2022 when the seven-member band performed in Busan, South Korea. As a part of Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid, the concert was held at the Asiad Main Stadium with approximately 50,000 people in attendance.The concert film, produced by HYBE, CJ 4DPlex, and Trafalgar Releasing, will include 19 performances of their hit tracks, such as “Dynamite,” “Butter,” “RUN,” “MIC Drop,” “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” and more.

Touching speeches, electrifying stages, spectacular fireworks, and more will be palpable as consumers get a concert-like experience by watchingon Prime Video. Prime Video consumers can enjoy the captivating show from anywhere, anytime, and rewatch it on their compatible devices. headtopics.com

“We know the popularity of high-quality Korean content worldwide and we look forward to delighting consumers around the globe with. We are excited to see the concert movie and this genre find new audiences from different countries on Prime Video,” saidPrime Video is available in the Philippines for just P149 per month.

Recruitment app offers AI tech assistance to applicantsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Cat Spraying: Cause and PreventionDefining the News Read more ⮕

PetPal revolutionizes business for vetsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Tindeli: A Filipino-themed tindahan x specialty deliDefining the News Read more ⮕

Plant-based cravings satisfied: GrabFood launches Grab GreenPlant-based cravings satisfied:Defining the News Read more ⮕

Morticia Addams-style spook, more Halloween costume tipsDefining the News Read more ⮕