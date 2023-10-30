The ongoing Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) selected Paul Soriano’sto compete for the Ethical Film Award alongside Power Alley, a Brazil-France-Uruguay co-production, and Spain’shad its Japan Premiere at 36th Tokyo International Film Festival

The 138-minute film focuses on an a fishing community where the main source of income is nil. The fish have died for unknown reasons. Pedro (Mon Confiado) blames his fellow fishermen, convinced that the main culprit is the town’s practice of illegal dynamite fishing.Pedro is a proud man on the outside but deep inside he is hurting. He lost his son Andro, played by Tommy Alejandrino, in the sea.

The good-looking man is a lost Chinese fisherman named Hai, who gets smitten with Simone to the disgust of Pedro. Both men wring each other’s necks, physically fighting because Pedro wants Hai to leave the country. headtopics.com

Aside from that, Mon has vertigo. “I had to take 10-12 Bonamine before shooting,” he said. He also did an immersion in a fishing community to know how they live. If Mon were the fisher, Enchong was literally the fish.

“I’ve always believed that water is my element,” recalls the actor. “So, when we were shooting, I was just having fun.” We appreciated how Paul has grown as a director, maybe because fatherhood has changed him. He translated this onscreen by showing how Pedro coped with the loss of his son and how he accepted his son’s fate after meeting Hai. headtopics.com

