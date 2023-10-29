Richard Gutierrez on his mom Annabelle Rama: 'She's there for me as a support system'

During his contract signing with ABS-CBN on Oct. 26, Richard mentioned how his mom supported him from the start of his career.

"You know my mom has been there since the beginning of my career, and right now she entrusted me with Star Magic. My mom is there to help me guide and support," Richard said. The actor also shared the story of how Annabelle has been a great help to them while shooting their recently ended series"The Iron Heart" in Cebu for eight months.

"My mom was a big help for us while filming in Cebu City. We shot in Cebu for eight months, so ang laking tulong na binigay sa amin ng Rama clan sa Cebu, kaya naipakita namin yung ganda ng Cebu sa Iron Heart. She's there for me as a support system and a guiding factor to everyone," he added. headtopics.com

(My mom was a big help for us while filming in Cebu City. We shot in Cebu for eight months, so the Rama clan in Cebu gave us a lot of help, so we were able to show the beauty of Cebu in Iron Heart. She's there for me as a support system and a guiding factor to everyone)

(L-R) Rick Tan (ABS-CBN head of finance), Cory V. Vidanes (COO of Broadcast), Carlo L. Katigbak (ABS-CBN president and CEO), Richard Gutierrez, Mark L. Lopez (ABS-CBN Chairman), Annabelle Rama, Love Capulong (Star Magic Manager), and Laurenti DyogiPresent at the contract signing were ABS-CBN chairman Mark L. Lopez, ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo L. Katigbak, COO of Broadcast Cory V. headtopics.com

With his renewal of contract and the success of his series, Richard shared that he will be taking a short break and prepare himself on working on a upcoming teleserye on the first quarter of 2024.

'Grateful for this blessing': Richard Gutierrez renews ABS-CBN contract, to star in new action seriesActor Richard Gutierrez renewed his contract with ABS-CBN. Read more ⮕

Why Richard Gutierrez remains a solid KapamilyaActor Richard Gutierrez, who renewed his contract with ABS-CBN on Thursday, shared his reasons why he chose to stay a solid Kapamilya. Read more ⮕

Mayor Rama, pamilya mobakasyonSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Seares: Tomas Osmeña answers Mayor Rama reconciliation feelers with personal insults. Meaner than past TRO tirades, yet not defamatory per se.SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

'Grateful for this blessing': Richard Gutierrez renews ABS-CBN contract, to star in new action seriesActor Richard Gutierrez renewed his contract with ABS-CBN. Read more ⮕