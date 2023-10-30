Rox Santos looks back at music journey ahead of concert

MANILA -- While songwriter, composer, and record producer Roque “Rox” Santos already has a slew of smash hits attached to his name, the label head of ABS-CBN Music’s Star Pop said every new song he brings to life still feels like his first.

Over the last 15 years, Santos has collaborated with some of the biggest and brightest stars in the industry — from OPM royalties such as Erik Santos, Jed Madela, and Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, as well as new gen artists like P-pop girl group BINI.

For example, the producer is the man behind Daniel Padilla's well-loved album "DJP" and Maymay Entrata's “MPowered” record which features the earworm "Amakabogera." He is also credited for Belle Mariano's album "Daylight." headtopics.com

“Hindi lahat nabigyan ng ganito. Thankful ako 'yung mga nasulat at na-produce ko na song ay naging parte ng buhay ng artist and mas fulfilling sa pakiramdam lahat ng tao kinakanta mga ginawa mo,” he said.

“Sobrang saya. Iba fulfillment wow nagkaroon ng buhay awitin mo. Nata-touch mo 'yung life ng tao. Parang wow amazing sobrang powerful talaga ng music. Pag naka-relate ng tao, na-iba emotion at direction nila,” the songwriter explained. Santos will be marking his impressive run in the music industry on November 10 at the Music Museum with his show "RoX5antos - 15th Anniversary Concert of Rox Santos. headtopics.com

“Ma-showcase kung saan ako nag-start, kung ano na-compose ko. Journey siya ng career milestone ko,” he said of the concert. “Definitely marami akong natutunan sa artists. Kala nila sa akin lang natututo, pero ako din. Collaborative, what they suggest, how they see themselves and direction nila as an artist. It makes it authentic,” he explained.

