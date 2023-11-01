Kim Chiu enjoys being 'most-hated' because of 'Linlang'

Watch more News on iWantTFC Chiu also expressed her gratitude to all the people behind "Linlang" for giving her such a role. In the conference, the Kapamilya actress admitted that even she gets shocked while watching herself as Juliana, who commits infidelity against her husband Victor (Paulo Avelino)."Kapag pinapanood ko siya, nagugulat ako. For the longest time hindi ko naiisip na gagawin ko ito. May tamang timing pala sa lahat ng bagay. Nagpapasalamat din ako sa Dreamscape na ibinigay nila sa akin itong role na ito, nag-explore at tumaya sila sa akin as Juliana," Chiu said.
In the media conference, Chiu's co-stars Paulo Avelino, JM de Guzman, Maricel Soriano, Kaila Estrada and Ruby Ruiz also expressed their happiness and gratitude over the success of their series. "I want to say thank you so much for the comments and the feedback that I've been receiving. I am so so grateful. Like I said during the first media con I'm just grateful to be even part of this project. So thank you guys, and thank you also for supporting 'Linlang.' Like I said earlier we are so proud of it," Estrada added.
