WATCH: Song Kang, Kim Yoo Jung show undeniable chemistry in 'My Demon' teaser

The familiar scenes of the two leads bickering with each other ensues. Do-hee threatens to "laser" the tattoo, originally on the wrist of Gu-won, unless he agrees to her terms. Song Kang, sometimes referred to as "Son of Netflix" by fans, returns to the streaming platform with the new series premiering on November 24.

Korean star Ahn Hyo-seop returned to the Philippines early this week after visiting the country for the first time early this... Reacting to his viral photo showing him with many presents from fans all over the world at his birthday last June 22, the...

Sporting all-around plays in the past week, both Kevin Quiambao and Tantoy Ferrer emerged as the biggest factors in the streaking...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: Song Kang returns to Netflix with 'My Demon'K-drama heartthrob Song Kang is returning to Netflix with a new series alongside actress Kim Yoo-jung.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Spotify declares BTS Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ fastest song to reach one billion streamsK-pop group BTS member Jungkook has set a new record on Spotify with his single “Seven (feat. Latto).”

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: LISTEN: On My Playlist – October 2023This month’s playlist includes song recommendations from Maki, YSANYGO, and Kio Priest

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Kim Kardashian’s Skims becomes the official underwear partner of the NBA“Together, Skims and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive,” the reality TV star said.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Kim Chiu has a message for 'Juliana haters'Kim Chiu is relieved that the risk of taking on her first 'dark role' has paid off, and beyond that, that fans can distinguish between her and her popularly hated character Juliana in the hit series 'Linlang.'

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Kim Kardashian's SKIMS now official underwear of NBA, WNBA, USA BasketballThe SKIMS fashion brand of television personality Kim Kardashian is now the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕