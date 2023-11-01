WATCH: Song Kang, Kim Yoo Jung show undeniable chemistry in 'My Demon' teaser

The familiar scenes of the two leads bickering with each other ensues. Do-hee threatens to "laser" the tattoo, originally on the wrist of Gu-won, unless he agrees to her terms. Song Kang, sometimes referred to as "Son of Netflix" by fans, returns to the streaming platform with the new series premiering on November 24.
Korean star Ahn Hyo-seop returned to the Philippines early this week after visiting the country for the first time early this... Reacting to his viral photo showing him with many presents from fans all over the world at his birthday last June 22, the...
Sporting all-around plays in the past week, both Kevin Quiambao and Tantoy Ferrer emerged as the biggest factors in the streaking...
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
PHILSTARNEWS: Kim Kardashian's SKIMS now official underwear of NBA, WNBA, USA BasketballThe SKIMS fashion brand of television personality Kim Kardashian is now the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕