Iza Calzado leaves message for 'Darna' Belle Mariano

In the comment section of her post, Calzado, who played "the first Darna" in the 2022 fantasy series "Mars Ravelo's Darna," wrote: "I can see it!!! Alagaan mo ang bato!!"Mariano joined her love team partner Donny Pangilinan at a Halloween event last Monday dressed as Pinoy superheroes. Pangilinan wore a Captain Barbell costume.Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, “Can’t Buy Me Love” airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, A2Z, and TV5.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHILSTARNEWS: Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano shine as Pinoy superheroes for HalloweenKapamilya love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano embraced the Halloween spirit by donning iconic Pinoy superhero costumes.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: LOOK: Donny, Belle dress up as Pinoy superheroesKapamilya love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano dressed up as Pinoy superheroes Captain Barbel and Darna, respectively, for a Halloween event.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: Halloween weekend shootings across US leave at least 11 dead and scores injuredST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—Shootings across the US over the weekend before Halloween have left at least 11 people dead and more than 70 injured, authorities said.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: 10,000 Afghans flee Pakistan as deadline to leave loomsDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: First foreigners to leave Gaza for Egypt Wednesday: officialA first group of foreign passport holders is to be allowed to leave the war-battered Gaza Strip for Egypt Wednesday, an official said.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: First foreigners leave Gaza for Egypt WednesdayScores of foreign passport holders started leaving war-torn Gaza Wednesday after Egypt opened the Rafah crossing for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, AFP correspondents said.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕