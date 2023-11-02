Iza Calzado leaves message for 'Darna' Belle Mariano

In the comment section of her post, Calzado, who played "the first Darna" in the 2022 fantasy series "Mars Ravelo's Darna," wrote: "I can see it!!! Alagaan mo ang bato!!"Mariano joined her love team partner Donny Pangilinan at a Halloween event last Monday dressed as Pinoy superheroes. Pangilinan wore a Captain Barbell costume.Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, “Can’t Buy Me Love” airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, A2Z, and TV5.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
PHILSTARNEWS: Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano shine as Pinoy superheroes for HalloweenKapamilya love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano embraced the Halloween spirit by donning iconic Pinoy superhero costumes.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
PHILSTARNEWS: First foreigners leave Gaza for Egypt WednesdayScores of foreign passport holders started leaving war-torn Gaza Wednesday after Egypt opened the Rafah crossing for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, AFP correspondents said.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕