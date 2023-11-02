Why Andrea Brillantes doesn't go to the cemetery on Nov. 1

In our interview with ABS-CBN News during the Shake Rattle and Ball Halloween event which she co-hosted with Tim Yap, Brillantes said all she wants to do is have a good rest and spend time with her family this holiday break, especially since her mom and sister just got back to the country.

“Mag-re-rest lang po kasi both my mom and my sister kakauwi lang nila galing ibang bansa tapos ako naman naging tuloy tuloy 'yung work ko so mag-re-rest lang po ako,” she said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gretchen Fullido (@gretsfullido)

Asked if she and her family join the tradition of going to the cemetery to visit their deceased loved ones, Brillantes said it was never their tradition to do so. “Kasi lahat naka-cremate at lahat nasa bahay ko sila, so wala akong ma-viv-isit sa cemetery kasi kasama ko po sila sa house,” she explained. Meanwhile, Brillantes thanked all her fans for supporting her show “Senior High” and even shared how at peace she is with her life now.

Following all the ups and downs that she recently experienced from her love life and personal issues, she boldly revealed that she no longer lets the noise around her bother her. The actress’ motto in life now is: “Enjoy life lang! Alam kong cliche pero just focus on the things that actually matter, 'yun lang talaga. Huwag na makinig sa ingay, makinig ka lang sa sarili mo kung ano ang nagpapaligaya sa 'yo.”Valuing the people who truly matter is also what she’s been focusing on. “What gives you peace, 'yun lang talaga, peace of mind ang iniisip ko ngayon at binibigyan ko ng importansya.

