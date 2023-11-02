‘Mean Girls’ stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and more reunite for Black Friday ad

Gretchen is still trying to make fetch happen even as she tries to help her daughter and the new generation of girls who rule the school out with Walmart products. The ad recreates some of the Tina Fey-scribed film’s most iconic scenes as it revisits North Shore High School’s winter talent show, and that iconic stage performance, among other things.Lohan has long expressed an interest in starring in a “Mean Girls” sequel and she shared her joy exclusively with People magazine this week about reuniting with her former cast members.

“It was so nice being back together after all these years,” she said. “It was great catching up with everyone.”

