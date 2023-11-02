The four battles to follow during COP28

Nations must negotiate the phase-out of the main contributor to global emissions, never mentioned in the Paris Agreement: fossil fuels. That discussion can no longer be avoided at COP28, tasked with drawing up the first global stocktake of the Paris Agreement and identifying the necessary measures to correct course.

The conclusion of new projects or the reduction of subsidies and investments in this industry (1.34 billion dollars a year in 2019-21) will be a topic of bitter debate.It is impossible to unplug oil and gas without building "the energy system of the future" or risk a global economic meltdown, COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber likes to remind the world. Jaber is also the head of the Emirati oil company.

There will be no agreement without the recognition of a "just energy transition" ensuring a path out of poverty. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) provides the basis for the negotiations.

More than 2,000 billion dollars will be required annually by 2030 to fund efforts to adapt to climate change and related aid for developing countries, according to the United Nations.The announcement of a fund dedicated to compensating the "loss and damages" of victims of climate disasters was a major outcome of COP27 in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Ministers meet next week in the United Arab Emirates to grapple with flashpoint issues, including the future of fossil fuels...

Pope Francis on Wednesday said he would attend the crucial COP28 climate talks starting in Dubai on November 30, weeks after warning that time is running out to act on global warming.

Pope Francis on Wednesday said he would attend the crucial COP28 climate talks starting in Dubai on November 30, weeks after warning that time is running out to act on global warming.

The Emirati oil boss preparing to take the helm of UN climate talks said he is stunned to hear that environmentalists suspect him of duplicity on climate change.

