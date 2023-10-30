Veteran JRU guard slowly getting into game shape

VETERAN guard Ry de la Rosa is getting back in game shape following his last two appearances in the games of the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers in the 99th National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament at the FilOil-EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

The younger brother of Magnolia Hotshots cager Rome de la Rosa is finally contributing important points that are helping the Heavy Bombers get in contention for a Final Four slot.On Sunday, De la Rosa shot 12 points, including crucial ones in the remaining minutes of JRU’s 79-74 win over the Arellano Chiefs.

Jonathan Medina’s assist to De la Rosa and the latter’s basket off Joshua Guiab’s rebound play in the final 22 seconds gave the Heavy Bombers enough room to post their second straight win and snatch the no. 3 spot in the team standings with their 8-4 win-loss record. headtopics.com

It was Dela Rosa’s second game after he sustained an injury during the opener against the Letran Knights last September 24, which was won by the Heavy Bombers in overtime, 85-79. The 24-year-old De la Rosa came back and showed that he is back in game shape last Friday when he unloaded timely triples to power JRU to a 79-72 win over the San Sebastian College Stags last Friday.- Advertisement -

