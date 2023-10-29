Cardinals keep defending champ Knights reeling

Clint Escamis capped the Mapua’s rally with two charities, for a 69-66 triumph by the Cardinals over the defending champion Letran Knights on Saturday in the second round of the 99th National Collegiate Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Filoil Ecooil Centre.

Escamis finished with 21 points, including six points in the last quarter for the Cardinals,who moved ahead of the Lyceum Pirates (8-2) with their 9-2 win-loss record. Jopet Soriano fired 14 points for the Cardinals, who will brace for a showdown with the Lyceum Pirates for the lead this Friday.

Warren Bonifacio shot eight points, with his three-point play and two charities in the remaining 5:46 sparking the Cardinals’ comeback from 54-62 deficit. “This was all about teamwork. We can’t play complacent against Letran. Sabi ko sa kanila, we have to stay composed. Hayun, nakahabol kami,” said Mapua coach Randy Alcantara.- Advertisement - headtopics.com

