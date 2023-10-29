Turkey-Israel ties in tatters over Erdogan address

Israel said Saturday it was recalling its diplomatic staff from Turkey after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a fierce attack on its military operation against Hamas militants in Gaza.

Israel and Turkey — an overwhelmingly Muslim nation that forms the bulwark of NATO defences on the edge of the Middle East — had only just agreed to reappoint ambassadors last year. But their relations unravelled as Erdogan began to pick up the pace and venom of his attacks on Israel’s retaliatory military operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza has said Israeli strikes have killed 7,703 people — also mainly civilians — with more than 3,500 of them children. “Of course, every country has the right to defend itself. But where is the justice in this case? There is no justice — just a vicious massacre happening in Gaza.” headtopics.com

“Given the grave statements coming from Turkey, I have ordered the return of diplomatic representatives there in order to conduct a reevaluation of the relations between Israel and Turkey,” he said in a statement.Israel had already ordered diplomatic staff out of Turkey and several other regional countries as a security precaution earlier this month.“It is difficult to understand whom Cohen had instructed to return,” the Turkish diplomatic source said.

