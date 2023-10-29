Israel's Netanyahu says Hamas war 'will be long and difficult'

Israel’s war on Gaza militants will be “long and difficult”, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Saturday as Hamas demanded the release of all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages it seized three weeks ago.

Israel unleashed a massive bombing campaign after Hamas gunmen stormed across the Gaza border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seizing more than 220 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk warned of “the possibly catastrophic consequences of large-scale ground operations in Gaza”, saying “thousands more civilians” could die. “Since early Friday evening, combined combat forces of armour, combat engineers and infantry have been operating on the ground in the northern Gaza Strip,” the army said late Saturday. headtopics.com

“The war in the (Gaza) Strip will be long and difficult and we are prepared for it,” he said, describing an “existential test” for Israel.He added: “We attacked above the ground and below the ground,” alluding to the network of tunnels Hamas has built under Gaza.

“The price to pay for the large number of enemy hostages in our hands is to empty the (Israeli) prisons of all Palestinian prisoners,” Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida said. “Take them, we don’t need them here. I want my family and all the hostages to come back home,” she said. headtopics.com

“If it were a natural earthquake, it would have been much easier than what happened last night,” he said.Billionaire Elon Musk said his Starlink satellite service would support internet access for “internationally recognised aid organisations in Gaza” a day after communications and phone networks were cut across Gaza.

