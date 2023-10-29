Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages

"The price to pay for the large number of enemy hostages in our hands is to empty the (Israeli) prisons of all Palestinian prisoners," Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida said in a statement broadcast by the Hamas-run Al-Aqsa television channel.

Israel has been building up to a ground invasion since Hamas fighters stormed across the border on October 7, seizing hostages and killing more than 1,400 people, mainly civilians, Israeli officials say.

Kim Cho-long escaped death by chance last October -- pulled from packed streets in South Korea's capital by a friend, as... On Halloween weekend last year, nearly 160 people were crushed to death in a narrow alleyway in South Korea's capital after... headtopics.com

One of Japan's main rail operators said Tuesday it is investigating four foreign YouTubers who seemingly took free rides on... EZ2/LVM - 2 31 SUERTRES - 6 9 4 6D Lotto - 7 5 9 9 2 6 6/42 - 5 32 24 4 18 22 P28,824,637.00 Grand Lotto - 44 17 7 49 35 14 P56,367,250.00

Israel envoy: 2 Filipinos 'likely kidnapped' by HamasAn Israeli envoy suspects two Filipinos unaccounted for in Israel were likely kidnapped by Hamas militants. Read more ⮕

Filipino Catholics pray for peace in Israel-Hamas warHundreds of Catholic faithful participated in the special day of prayer at the Manila Cathedral in person, and online through the video livestream of the ceremonies. Read more ⮕

UN raises war crimes concerns over Israel-Hamas conflictThe United Nations said Friday it was concerned that war crimes were being committed on both sides in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Read more ⮕

UN raises war crimes concerns over Israel-Hamas conflictGENEVA , Switzerland - The United Nations said Friday it was concerned that war crimes were being committed on both sides in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Read more ⮕

Envoy thanks Pinay caregiver for saving life of elderly ward from Hamas in southern IsraelISRAELI Ambassador to Manila Ilan Fluss paid tribute to a Pinay caregiver for her heroism and extraordinary courage to face a Hamas militant at the height of the October 7 attacks in southern Israel. The Filipina heroine is identified as Camille Jesalva, a caregiver from Kibbutz Nerim. Read more ⮕

UN overwhelmingly calls for aid truce between Israel and HamasThe resolution drafted by Arab states was passed with 121 votes in favor, while 44 abstained and 14 – including Israel and the United States – voted no. The Philippines was among those that abstained. Read more ⮕