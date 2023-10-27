Filipino Catholics pray for peace in Israel-Hamas war

MANILA — Hundreds of Filipino Catholics on Friday prayed for a stop to the fighting between Israel and Hamas militants, in response to Pope Francis' call for a global prayer vigil.

At the Manila Cathedral, hundreds joined the Mass in person and through livestream, prayed the rosary, and gave confessions. Manila Cathedral Rector Msgr. Rolando Dela Cruz stressed the importance of engaging in a dialogue to achieve peace.“With a heart full of sorrow for the horrors of hatred, violence and war that are afflicting the Holy Land, let us raise our supplication to God, the King of Peace that Israelis and Palestinians can find the path to dialogue,” Dela Cruz said.

"But when we come to the table to dialogue, both sides must bring purity of heart, good intentions, good faith… There must also be fairness and justice,” he added. Manila Cathedral Vice Rector Father Vicente Gabriel Bautista, who officiated the morning Mass, also offered prayers for everyone affected by the fierce fighting between Israel and Hamas. headtopics.com

Another Mass-goer Jhane Galanidas said, “Hindi lang ‘yung mga bata, ‘yung mga adult din na walang kalaban-laban… ang prayer ko ay gabayan sila and sana matapos na po ang war, and magkaroon ng peace… sana magkaayos na.” Speaking in front of the faithful in his Oct. 18 general audience, Pope Francis appealed for a day of prayer and fasting for peace. He invited believers of various Christian denominations and other religious traditions to join the initiative.

Israel responded immediately and has since launched both air and ground offensive in Gaza, which has been under the control of Hamas since 2007.On October 17, a massive blast hit al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza killing hundreds of Palestinians, many of whom are taking refuge from Israeli strikes. Both Hamas and Palestinian officials have accused Israel of the carnage, while the Israeli military blamed a misfired rocket from Palestinian militants. headtopics.com

