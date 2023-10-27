UN raises war crimes concerns over Israel-Hamas conflict

The UN human rights office cited forcible transfer, collective punishment and the taking of hostages as the war continued into its 21st day.

She said that it was for an independent court of law to qualify whether war crimes had been committed. The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said the strikes have killed more than 7,000 people, mainly civilians and many of them children, leading to growing calls for protection of innocents caught up in the conflict.

Israel's army called on people in the north of the Gaza Strip -- nearly half of its 2.4-million population -- to head south ahead of an expected ground offensive."Nowhere is safe in Gaza. Compelling people to evacuate in these circumstances... and while under a complete siege raises serious concerns over forcible transfer, which is a war crime," Shamdasani said. headtopics.com

Shamdasani said a humanitarian catastrophe was unfolding for the people "locked inside Gaza who are being collectively punished. Collective punishment is a war crime. Israel's collective punishment of the entire population of Gaza must immediately cease."

