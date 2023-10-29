'Friends' star Matthew Perry dies at 54

The Emmy-nominated actor was found dead of an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ, which was the first to report the news. Both outlets cited unnamed sources confirming Perry's death.His publicists and other representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

By the series' end, Chandler is married to Cox's Monica and they have a family, reflecting the journey of the core cast from single New Yorkers to married and starting families.The series was one of television's biggest hits and has taken on a new life — and found surprising popularity with younger fans — in recent years on streaming services.The series ran from 1994 until 2004.

'Friends' star Matthew Perry passes away at 54Hollywood star Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the hit TV series 'Friends,' has passed away. He was 54, reports said. Read more ⮕

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry diesMatthew Perry, one of the stars of smash hit TV sitcom 'Friends,' has been found dead at his home, US media reported Saturday. He was 54. Read more ⮕

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dies aged 54: US media'Friends' star Matthew Perry has been found dead at his home, US media reported Saturday. He was 54. Read more ⮕

Friends in the LordDefining the News Read more ⮕

Junglers cop individual honors as Karltzy wins Season MVP, Matt bags Best RookieECHO’s Karl “Karltzy” Nepomuceno and Omega Esports’ Ron Matthew “Matt” Papag topped the individual honors in the MPL Philippines Season 12 on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the EVM Convention Center. Read more ⮕

Nueva Ecija’s Finest UniteIn a gathering marked by warmth and camaraderie at the Manila Polo Club in Makati City, Circulo Novo Ecijano welcomed relatives and friends from Nueva Ecija. Read more ⮕