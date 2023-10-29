‘No V33wise, no problem’: Blacklist glad to prove doubters wrong

Blacklist International has been long criticized for failing to deliver in the absence of its dynamic duo in Jonmar “OhmyV33nus” Villaluna and Danerie “Wise” Del Rosario.

Blacklist International becomes the first team to make three consecutive appearances in the world stage. (MPL Photo)

But that was not the case on Saturday, Oct. 28, as the Codebreakers booked a third straight appearance in the M-series World Championships after a convincing 3-1 victory over archrival ECHO in the lower bracket finals. headtopics.com

Edward “EDWARD” Dapadap was just glad to prove the doubters wrong and the team is more than just V33Wise. “Dami kasing nagdi-doubt sa amin. No V33Wise, no win daw tapos ngayon nasa M5 na kami,” said an emotional Edward while trying to compose himself after the big win.Head coach Aniel “Master the Basics” Jiandani shared the same sentiments especially when a lot of people started doubting them when the team struggled early in the regular season.

“Marami nag doubt sa amin sa simula ng regular season pero proud ako sa lahat ng players sa mga coaching staff, sa management, sa boss namin kasi patuloy ‘yung suporta nila. Kaya kami nakarating dito kasi binigay nila yung best nila,” said MTB. headtopics.com

Indeed, it took time for Blacklist to find their winning formula but with Stephen “Sensui” Castillo settling down with the Codebreaker and Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcase growing in his new role, Blacklist eventually found its way back to the world stage.

