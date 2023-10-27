Israel envoy: 2 Filipinos 'likely kidnapped' by Hamas

Watch more on iWantTFC The Palestinian health ministry publishes a list of thousands of people killed in Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip.

The names were released to counter the skepticism of US President Joe Biden on the number of fatalities in the war-torn enclave. Meanwhile, an Israeli envoy suspects two Filipinos unaccounted for in Israel were likely kidnapped by Hamas militants. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 27, 2023

