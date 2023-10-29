Amy Lo of New York City Tourism + Conventions claimed that the Big Apple is the city with the second-largest Filipino population in the United States.

However, Filipinos often always seem to go to the typical tourist spots like the Manhattan or Brooklyn Bridge, a boat trip to the Statue of Liberty, or dropping by Times Square that they miss out on some of the city’s other attractions.Lo suggested two walking tours that highlight New York City’s culture and appeal to Filipinos’ love of music.

The other is a simple visit to the Museum of Broadway, which houses the history of Broadway productions, where visitors can book an hour-long walking tour with a Broadway performer or crew member serving as a guide.The island of Sentosa is not unfamiliar to any international tourists in Singapore, again a top destination for Filipinos. headtopics.com

The hotel operator suggested staying in one of its properties, all of them located in central Sentosa, as it is convenient to visit the island’s popular spots. Universal Studios Singapore and Resorts World, for example, are just a five-minute walk from their property. The best option would be the family-friendly Village Hotel Sentosa, which is not too far away from Siloso Beach and the Tipsy Unicorn beach bar.

Alison Roberts-Brown of the Kyoto Convention & Visitors Bureau acknowledged that the city was not built to accommodate such large crowds, yet it has managed to attract people to locations like the picturesque wooden gates of Fushimi Inari Taisha, the golden temple Kinkaku-ji and the Arashiyama Bamboo Forest. headtopics.com

Franka Grulin dubs Croatian culture as “preserved Mediterranean” with booming nautical tourism, as highlighted by Croatia’s beautiful coastline, which could rival most beaches in tropical countries.

