IRONMAN 70.3 Davao 2024 to unveil new course

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte (center) and IRONMAN Group Philippines regional director Princess Galura (right) hold the M Dot (IRONMAN) token after the two sides firmed up their partnership for the staging of the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao next year. With them is Municipality of Sta. Cruz Mayor Jose Nelson Sala, Sr.THE IRONMAN 70.3 Davao will make its highly anticipated return on Aug.
The combination of the new route and the stunning coastal road guarantees an amazing racing experience, one that would push triathletes to their limits and at the same time showcase the natural beauty of Davao City.
Davao City, chosen for its exceptional management, accessibility and breathtaking landscape, eagerly embraced the event. “We have worked with many other host cities, other people. But our partnership with Davao, we feel and remain strong,” said Galura during the signing ceremony in Davao City last Oct. 25. headtopics.com
“This (IRONMAN 70.3) is one of the examples why are we strengthening sports tourism because Davao City is very big. I think the IRONMAN 70.3 is a very prestigious event for such kind of activities,” said Duterte.
Philippines Headlines
New course to debut in IRONMAN 70.3 Davao 2024 raceThe IRONMAN 70.3 Davao will make its highly anticipated return on August 11, 2024, promising a new racing experience featuring a revamped course that would test the triathletes in fresh, exciting ways. Read more ⮕