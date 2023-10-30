Building resilience together: PHL to host Asia-Pacific Leaders for APMCDRR 2024

This significant event was officially launched to coincide with the celebration of the International Day for DRR last October 13, 2023, at the SMX Convention Center in Manila.

The launch ceremony brought together key figures from the United Nations (UN), including the UN Secretary-General for DRR Special Representative Mami Mizutori, as well as high-ranking Philippine government officials, such as Department of National Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga.

United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction Mami Mizutori, United Nations (UN) Disaster Risk Reduction Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific Chief Marco Toscano-Rivalta, SM Prime Holdings, Inc.

Organized by the UNDRR, the APMCDRR serves as the principal regional forum where world leaders gather to oversee, assess, and strengthen collaboration in the regional implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030.

As the Philippines hosts the largest regional DRR conference, the UNDRR highlights the nation's role as a leader in fostering public-private partnerships for climate and disaster resilience. This also extends to the application of advanced science and technology, nature-based solutions, and the promotion of resilient investments and infrastructure.

“While both a privilege and responsibility, this is also a testament to our country having emerged as a model for science-informed, public-private partnership, and whole-of-society approach to the complex risks we face. The challenges we face are complex and they do not affect everyone equally. They require a convergence of efforts, synergies from across sectors so that we are able to respond to each of the different exposures and vulnerabilities,” said DENR Secretary Loyzaga.