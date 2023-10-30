IRONMAN 70.3 Davao 2024 to unveil new course

9 km swim parallel to the coast, 90 km bike leg towards the MacArthur Highway and back to coastal road for the grueling closing 21.1 km run.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte (center) and IRONMAN Group Philippines regional director Princess Galura (right) hold the M Dot (IRONMAN) token after the two sides firmed up their partnership for the staging of the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao next year. With them is Municipality of Sta. Cruz Mayor Jose Nelson Sala, Sr.

The combination of the new route and the stunning coastal road guarantees an amazing racing experience, one that would push triathletes to their limits and at the same time showcase the natural beauty of Davao City. headtopics.com

Davao City, chosen for its exceptional management, accessibility and breathtaking landscape, eagerly embraced the event. “We have worked with many other host cities, other people. But our partnership with Davao, we feel and remain strong,” said Galura during the signing ceremony in Davao City last Oct. 25.

