New course to debut in IRONMAN 70.3 Davao 2024 race

The centerpiece of the course is the brand-new Davao City Coastal Road, a scenic backdrop to what looms to be a riveting event with top and rising endurance racers from around the world expected to challenge the new layout featuring the 1.9 km swim parallel to the coast, 90 km bike leg toward the MacArthur Highway and back to coastal road for the grueling closing 21.1 km run.
As the 10-month countdown to the blue-ribbon event began, anticipation and excitement were building among athletes and fans alike, all eager to be a part of this new chapter in the history of IRONMAN 70.3 Davao, which hosted the top tri-sport event at Azuela Cove last March.
Princess Galura, regional director of the organizing IRONMAN Group Philippines, praised the city’s strong partnership and infrastructure, ensuring a seamless staging of the event. Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the event’s role not only in promoting sports tourism but also the well-being of residents. headtopics.com
The collaboration extended to the neighboring Municipality of Sta. Cruz, headed by Mayor Jose Nelson Sala Sr., ensuring safety with robust security measures and law enforcement cooperation.Meanwhile, registration for the event opened last Oct. 10 with the organizers and the host city targeting 1,500 participants from all over the world. For details, visit ironman.com/im703-davao-philippines.
