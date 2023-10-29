Ex-US vice president Mike Pence withdraws from 2024 presidential race

LAS VEGAS, USA – Former US Vice President Mike Pence ended his cash-strapped presidential campaign on Saturday, October 28, after struggling for months to convince Republican voters he was the best alternative to the man he once served with unswerving loyalty, Donald Trump.

“Traveling over the country over the past six months, I came here to say it’s become clear to me: this is not my time. So after much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today,” Pence told the audience to gasps and, later, prolonged claps and cheers of support.

Trump’s lead is so large it may not matter, however, and contenders also might decide to stay in for longer. No clear-cut alternative has emerged since the DeSantis campaign has languished after a disappointing start.. Pence gambled that Republican primary voters would reward him for following the US Constitution rather than Trump’s instructions to overturn the 2020 election results when as vice president, he held the ceremonial role of president of the Senate. headtopics.com

A stolid campaigner short on charisma, Pence was low on cash by October. He failed to catch fire in the first Republican nominating state of Iowa despite spending time and resources there. In several past elections, former vice presidents who have competed to become the White House nominee have succeeded, including Republican George H.W. Bush in 1988 and Democrat Al Gore in 2000. Biden himself was vice president to former President Barack Obama.

