Sufficient rice supply until next harvest season, says DA

The country will have enough rice to meet the local consumption until the start of the next harvest season in March 2024, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said Wednesday. Augmenting the local harvest are 495,000 metric tons of rice imported by private traders due to arrive between December and early February 2024, DA Undersecretary Roger Navarro said in a statement. “We received reports that around 100,000 tons of imported rice has already arrived in the country.

This is part of the 495,000 metric tons (MT) committed by import permit holders to Secretary Tiu Laurel,” Navarro said. These imports and the local harvest would be sufficient for the national consumption estimated at 36,000 MT a day, until the next harvest starts in March, he added. There are also 40,000 bags of rice donated by Taiwan, equivalent to about 2,000 MT, half of which has already been delivere





