Lawmaker: Teachers, health-care professionals, soldiers exempt from rightsizing plan

A senior lawmaker said that teachers, health-care professionals, soldiers, and other uniformed personnel within state agencies are exempt from the House-approved plan aimed at right-sizing the bureaucracy and reducing unnecessary expenses. Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has endorsed this plan to enhance the skills of government workers and ensure a more seamless and responsive program and service delivery to the public.

Villafuerte emphasized this exemption as he urged senators to act on their corresponding measure when the 19th Congress reconvenes on January 22 after its five-week yearend break. This rightsizing proposal shall be carried out over a three-year period and provides for retirement benefits and separation incentives for would-be affected workers, said Villafuerte, who is president of the National Unity Party (NUP) and one of the authors of this substitute bil





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.