No Outbreak of 'Walking Pneumonia' in the Philippines, says Health Secretary

Department of Health Secretary Ted Herbosa stated that there is currently no recorded outbreak of 'walking pneumonia' cases in the Philippines. The health department has not reported any outbreak of the illness because there is no routine testing for it. While no outbreak has been observed, the public is advised to practice health and safety precautions.





