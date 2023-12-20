MWSS confident in sufficient water supply despite El Niño threat

Contrary to the assessment by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) on Tuesday expressed confidence that the country's water supply next year will be sufficient despite the threat of El Niño. Saying it has prepared extensively for the looming dry spell, MWSS reported that it has surpassed its collection target at the Angat Reservoir with 214 meters of available water. 'Isang taon po natin itong pinaghahandaan.

Nakapag-ipon po tayo at umabot pa ng above our target elevation na 212 meters, meaning magiging kampante tayo sa onset ng El Niño,' MWSS District Manager Engineer Patrick Dizon said in a report on 24 Oras. (We have been preparing for this the whole year. We were able to collect water, which is already above our target elevation of 212 meters, meaning we are confident during the onset of El Niño.) The DENR has warned of potential issues with the water supply should the public fail to adequately conserve water during the El Niño phenomenon





