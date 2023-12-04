Senator Go: Filipinos Should Assess Impact of Duterte's War on Drugs

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go asserts that the impact of President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs should be assessed by Filipinos themselves. He highlights the enhanced public safety achieved during Duterte's administration. This statement is in the context of ongoing discussions about the Philippines rejoining the International Criminal Court (ICC). Go emphasizes that Filipinos have a better understanding of the situation on the ground compared to the international community.





